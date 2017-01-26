Elon Musk Wants To Start Digging Tunnels In LA Next Month

In December last year, Elon Musk left us scratching our heads after saying he would attempt to solve traffic jams by building tunnels under Los Angeles. Fast forward five weeks and Musk plans on making his ambitious dream a reality. Either that or he’s trolling everyone.
While recently communicating with The Verge through his favored media outlet, Twitter, Musk revealed his belief that tunnels could solve urban girdlock.
“Without tunnels, we will all be in traffic hell forever. I really do think tunnels are the key to solving urban gridlock. Being stuck in traffic is soul-destroying. Self-driving cars will actually make it worse by making vehicle travel more affordable,” he said.
Soon after messaging The Verge, Musk posted on his Twitter that he plans to “start digging in a month or so” saying it will start “across from my desk at SpaceX. Crenshaw and the 105 Freeway, which is 5 mins from LAX.”
Is Musk being serious or is he just having some fun? We’ll have to wait and find out but you’d be brave to bet against him.
Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017