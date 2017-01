EPA Accuses FCA Of Emissions Cheating On Jeep And Ram Models, Marchionne Says He’s ‘Pissed Off’

PHOTO GALLERY

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to FCA for violating the Clean Air Act and installing and failing to disclose engine management software in 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 trucks.Apparently, the undisclosed software led to increased emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) on a total of 104,000 models equipped with the 3.0-liter diesel engines sold in the United States.said Cynthia Giles, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.The EPA is currently still investigating whether the auxiliary emission control devices constitute "defeat devices", which are illegal.In response, FCA issued their own statement today, saying that they're disappointed with the notice of violation and that they look forward to assuring their customers as well as the EPA that their diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements FCA added that it willAs a result, FCA shares are down, and a possible maximum fine is said to be at about $4.6 billion, as reported by. The 104,000 affected trucks and SUVs sold since 2014 also represent about one-sixth of the vehicles found to have illegal software in the Volkswagen case.stated Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, rejecting the allegations during a conference call with reporters.The FCA boss added that regulators had aview about automakers and that his company doesn't belong to a class of criminals.Today, the Consumers Union, the policy and mobilization arm of Consumer Reports, went on record encouraging regulators to fully investigate Fiat Chrysler. Laura MacCleery, VP of policy and mobilization for CR had this to say:Back in November, we also learned that FCA US became the first US automaker to be sued by consumers , claiming that some of their diesel engines were rigged in order to conceal excess emissions.