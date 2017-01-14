Epic-Fast Drag Race: Rimac Concept_One vs Bugatti Veyron

The electric Rimac Concept_One may be a formidably fast hypercar, but putting a Bugatti Veyron in its place is never an easy task.
Among the Concept_One's highly touted victims stands the LaFerrari as well as the Porsche 918, although neither of those were "landslide" wins. Besides, it's not always easy to get the power down properly against something that literally has instant acceleration.
So then, how well do you figure the Bugatti Veyron might have done? We're not going to spoil the result, but we will say that it was close and all things being equal, quicker doesn't always mean faster - especially if you race beyond a 1/4 mile marker.
To recap, what makes the Rimac Concept_One so spectacular in a straight line is the fact that it comes with a total power output of 1,088 HP from four electric motors, each with their own gearbox. Those motors provide no fewer than 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque and it's all available to you as soon as you press the accelerator.
On paper, you'll hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 2.6 seconds, before maxing out at 354 km/h (220 mph) - which is proper Adornment-rivaling maximum speed.