Eric Clapton's Ferrari F40 Could Be Yours For $1 Million

With apologies to the F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, the Ferrari F40 is still considered by many to be the ultimate Ferrari supercar. And with 1,311 made, there's always one coming up for grabs. But this one is more special than most.
Posted for sale by London dealership GVE is a 1991 Ferrari F40 that was once owned by none other than Eric Clapton – the legendary guitarist and consummate Ferrari enthusiast.
“The F40 is a real poster car, and one of the most celebrated supercars of the 80’s. A modern classic that turns heads everywhere it goes, and it definitely gets a lot of attention here in the showroom,” said GVE's David Rai. “The fact it was once owned by Eric Clapton is the cherry on top!”
Decked out in signature Rosso Corsa and with less than 6,800 miles on the clock, Clapton's F40 is presented in immaculate condition, well cared-for by top garages for enthusiastic collectors. The current owner bought it from old Slowhand himself in 2003 after four years in his talented hands, sending it in for a full fuel system refresh in 2008. The car is currently being evaluated for Ferrari Classiche certification from the factory, and is listed for sale for £925,000 – equivalent at current exchange rates to $1,145,150.
The artist behind innumerable classics including “After Midnight,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Cocaine,” “Forever Man,” “Layla,” and “Tears in Heaven” has owned numerous Ferraris throughout his lifetime – including the one-off SP12 EC he commissioned from Maranello in 2012 on the basis of the 458 Italia.