Exotic Supercars Will (Hopefully) Survive The Apocalypse

If you've watched movies like Mad Max and Death Race, you've likely contemplated what kind of car you'd convert for such an apocalyptic scenario. A muscle car? An SUV? A pickup truck? All solid choices, but why not go with something a bit higher-end?
That's what Jordanian artist Khaled Alkayed imagined with this set of renderings. Instead of basing his designs for his post-apocalypse ride of choice on something beefy and utilitarian, he dreamt of using the rides of the rich and famous, and fitting them with everything you could need for warding off zombies, a cult of survivalists, or what-have-you.
Just how exotic are we talking about here? Well, one's based on a Ferrari Enzo, one on the one-of-a-kind Maybach Exelero concept, and another on a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe. So, yeah... pretty high-end stuff. But for the post-apocalyptic wasteland, they've been conceptually upgraded with things like machine guns, rocket launchers, tank tracks, armor plating, brush guards, and auxiliary lighting.
Now it doesn't look to us like these donor vehicles could bear the extra weight and stress of all those upgrades, but this isn't meant to be a realistic exercise. So if you're going to dream (or have a nightmare), you might as well dream big.