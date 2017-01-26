F1 Will Become More Entertaining, Says New Managing Director Ross Brawn

With Bernie Ecclestone officially out of the picture, F1’s new owners Liberty Media is planning to make some changes to the king of motorsports.
F1’s new managing director Ross Brawn, whose previous stints include Ferrari, Mercedes and of course the team named after him, said that they will finally give fans what they want in a recent interview with BBC.
“We know what fans want: They want entertainment, they want close racing, they want to be able to understand what’s going on,” Brawn said. “And I think everyone agrees on that, I think simplicity is a key objective for the future. I’ve watched F1 for the last few years as a spectator, and there are times where even I haven’t been sure what’s been going on in the race.”
“And it's a great sport, it's a fabulous combination of the drivers and their personalities, their competition, and then the cars and the whole thing. We just need to look at it and see how we are able improve the show.”
Formula 1 has a tradition with ever-changing rules, something that Brawn believes is one of the first things that need to change as it stops fans from coming to the sport.
“F1 tends to be reactive,” Brawn said. “It has a problem; it reacts and tries to find a solution. But (it) very rarely has the vision of looking forward three to five years and deciding where it wants to be.”
“I think (the fans) want racing, and we haven’t seen too much of that. We’ve seen a great competition between two drivers in the same team for the last few years, and that’s no fault of Mercedes. They’ve done a fabulous job. I think the fans want racing, they want to understand what’s going on in the race.”
With a man like Brawn now calling the decisions in Formula 1, more and more fans feel confident that their favorite motorsport championship will finally become as exciting as it should. The first changes are expected to happen as early as 2018 or 2019.
H/T To Autoweek!