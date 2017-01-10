Facelifted 2017 VW e-Golf Hopes To Gain Favors In Detroit

Aside from crossovers like the Tiguan or the Atlas, and concepts like the ID Buzz, VW also brought their revised e-Golf hatchback to Detroit, representing a major improvement over its predecessor.
The e-Golf facelift first arrived on the scene back in November at the LA Auto Show, bring with it a new, bigger, 35.8 kWh battery back, increasing the car's driving range by as much as 50%. On a single charge, VW claims the e-Golf will cover up to 124 miles (200 km).
Another addition to the e-Golf is the 7.2 kW on-board charger, available as standard on certain versions. This feature will allow you to charge your e-Golf in a little under six hours at a normal charging station, though if you go for the top spec SEL Premium version, you'll get to use DC Fast charging stations - 80% charge within an hour.
In terms of performance, you're looking at 19 extra HP, and 15 extra lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque. This helps the e-Golf get from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 9.6 seconds before maxing out at 93 mph (150 km/h).
Visually, the Detroit showcar looked as familiar as expected, wearing all-white. You can, of course, still spot the minor exterior changes, such as the revised lights both out front and at the back, however, it's what's inside the e-Golf that matters most.
You've got a new-gen infotainment system with a 9.2" display, gesture control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, MirrorLink Integration, plus Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking as standard. Optional active safety features include the Drive Assistance Pack, which carries with it the VW Digital Cockpit, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor Plus, Lane Assist, Light Assist and Park Assist.