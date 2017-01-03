Facelifted Citroen C-Elysee Goes On Sale In France, Starts From €13,750

Unveiled a couple of months ago, with a new face and added features, the 2017 Citroen C-Elysee is now available for order in France.
Prices kick off at €13,750 ($14,459) and the automaker says that the compact sedan can be had in a single trim level, called Live.
Standard equipment includes the brand's Connect Radio with a new 7-inch touchscreen, from where users can control the multimedia and telephone functions, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink smartphone connectivity, and several other items. Citroen will happily throw in the Connect Nav navigation system, rearview camera and rear parking sensors for an additional cost.
Engine choices in France include the PureTech 82 PS (81 HP) petrol and BlueHDi 100 PS (99 HP) diesel, both of them mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. However, other markets also get the VTi 115 PS (113 HP) and HDi 91 PS (90 HP), along with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Besides the extra features that bring the Citroen C-Elysee into the 2017MY, the sedan also comes with a modified grille, headlights, fog lights and LED DRLs, in addition to two new colors, called Lazuli Blue and Aluminum Grey.