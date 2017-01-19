Facelifted Dacia Dokker And Lodgy Bring More Optional Features

After the introduction of the updated Sandero and Logan range last year, Dacia has applied a similar suit of updates to the Dokker and Lodgy, as well.
The two cars now come with exterior and interior styling enhancements that include a new grille, a reworked boot lid on the Lodgy, and redesigned 16-inch wheels, in addition to the new four-spoke steering wheel, different air vents, and updated trims.
Moreover, Dacia has also added a Stepway-only standard armrest, incorporated into the driver's seat, a one-touch window function on the same side, folding tables for the rear passengers, and a new stowage net for the front passenger.
Those willing to pay more will also get to equip their vehicles with an optional reversing camera, which displays the image on the dashboard's main screen, for a €200 ($214) premium.
The engine lineup remains untouched, and while the facelifted Logan and Sandero welcomed a new 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit, with 75 PS (74 HP), the latest Lodgy and Dokker come with the same SCe 100, TCe 115 and dCi 90. The former, however, can also be had with a dCi 110, while the latter with a dCi 75 diesel.
Dacia has already opened the order books for the 2017 Lodgy and Dokker in France, with other markets following soon. Prices start from €10,150 ($10,847) and €9,650 ($10,312), respectively, and the first units will arrive at dealers in April.