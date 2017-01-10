Facelifted Honda Mobilio Teased Before Imminent Release

Honda is preparing to unveil a facelifted version of the Mobilio MPV and based off the images below, it appears to be much more stylish than the current model.
The existing Mobilio is sold in the likes of India, Indonesia and South Africa and has a rather bland design reflective of its low-price point. With the facelift however, Honda has taken obvious design cues from its more premium range and introduced them to the Mobilio.
From the front end, the similarities between the facelifted Mobilio and the current CR-V are obvious, particularly with the headlights and chrome grille. From some angles, it looks like a mini CR-V while from others it is essentially a bloated Honda Fit.
Additionally, the new MPV seems to have adopted a profile reminiscent of the sub-compact WR-V recently introduced by Honda exclusively for the South American market.
Autonetmagz reports that the facelifted Honda Mobilio will debut on Thursday January 12 so stay tuned for more in the coming days.