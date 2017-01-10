Facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 With Performance Studio Package Is Just Being Itself

The GLA 45 AMG is the punk kid of the Mercedes-Benz family and it doesn't care who knows it.
Subtle revisions to all 2018 GLAs shown this year at the Detroit Auto Show include LED headlights, tweaked bumpers and (mercifully) improved interior quality don't change the impression the AMG-ed version gives off: it's just here to have fun.
Sixty miles per hour comes from a standstill in 4.3 seconds, according to Mercedes, courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbo that's been boosted to give off 375 horsepower now, as if the old engine weren't outrageous enough. Shown here, there are bright yellow accents everywhere - courtesy of the optional AMG Performance Studio Package, because why not?
OK, it's still cramped inside and is more of a hatchback than anything else, which makes for an interesting comparison with the A 45 AMG. The interior is fine, but quality is nothing particularly special, even after the refresh. The larger 8-inch screen in the center stack still looks like an afterthought in what is at the very least a handsome interior.
None of this matters, the GLA 45 doesn't care, and neither will the person who falls for this crazy kid. If you fall for it, you don't need to explain.