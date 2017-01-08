Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA And GLA 45 Bow In Detroit

Photo Gallery

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the facelifted GLA on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show with a number of minor refreshments compared to the current car.Perhaps the most obvious change to the updated GLA is the modified front end that includes a set of round fog lights and a different grille for entry-level variants. Additionally, the facelifted GLA enjoys a slightly different rear with new tinted taillights in what Mercedes-Benz dubs as a “fitness programme” for the compact SUV designed to make the GLA more rugged in its appearance.There is only one new variant added to the range and dubbed the GLA 220 4Matic that pumps out 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The rest of the petrol range them consist of the GLA 180, GLA 200, GLA 250, GLA 250 4Matic and of course, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4Matic. As for the diesels, they include the GLA 180 d, GLA 200 d, GLA 200 d 4Matic, GLA 220d and the GLA 220d 4Matic.The interior of the new GLA benefits from a 360-degree camera that displays the surroundings of the car on the free-standing 8-inch media display. Additionally, the electric seat adjustable switches have been given a new silver chrome finish while updated seat cover fabrics complement the Style and Urban equipment lines. Hand-made leather trim is also offered with the Exclusive package alongside aluminium and wooden accents. Trim can also be finished in carbon fiber if customers so choose.The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA also receives the optional Night package that includes 18-inch wheels, black radiator louvres, black roof rails and sporty looking front and rear bumpers.One key new option are the LED High Performance headlights developed for the new model. Sitting in place of the standard bi-xenon headlights, they consume less energy but are still incredibly bright and include daytime running lights using multifunctional fiber optic cables.As always, the range continues to be topped out by the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4Matic. In its updated guise, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 381 hp and 475 Nm of torque, allowing the car to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.4 seconds. The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission found in the facelifted GLA 45 includes shorter ratios in gears three to seven to aid in acceleration.A new Yellow Night Edition package is also available for the new GLA 45 4Matic. It consists of an exterior finished in either Night Black or Cosmos Black and includes numerous matte Graphite Grey and Yellow accents.Prices in Germany for the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA start at 28,940 euros ($30,504) for the GLA 180 and swell to 56,852 euros ($59,924) for the GLA 45.