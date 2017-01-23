Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA Looks The Business With Optional Night Package

Among the world premieres at the Detroit Auto Show 2017 was the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA. Despite only being a small update compared to numerous all-new cars presented at the event, the tweaked GLA certainly captured our attention and makes the crossover that little more desirable.
Now, to celebrate the release of the modified model, the German marque has released images and details of the available Night Package for the GLA. Already available for numerous other Mercedes cars and SUVs, the Night Package adds some extra style to the vehicle without going overboard.
For the new GLA, the Night Package primarily consists of numerous black parts, including the side skirts, rear diffuser and the lower part of the front bumper. Additionally, the automaker has designed a set of silver and black 18-inch wheels for the Night Package alongside a set of tightly-spoked black, 19-inch alloy shoes from AMG.
Final touches for the Night Package are heavily tinted rear side windows, black aluminum roof rails and black wing mirrors.
Pricing details for the package have yet to be publicized.
Images via Mercedes-Benz Passion