Facelifted Porsche 911 GT3 RS Imagined With 4.2-Liter Engine

If current reports are to be believed, the facelifted 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will receive an updated engine displacing 4.2-liters.
It is reported that the extra displacement to Porsche's range-topping naturally-aspirated flat six engine will see power rise by approximately 25 hp over the current car's 493 hp. If that's the case, it will make the refreshed RS the most powerful to date and help to differentiate it from the facelifted GT3 also in development.
A larger engine may be required, as there's a chance the 991.2 GT3 will feature the 4.0-liter engine of the GT3 RS in place of its current 3.8-liter unit.
Whatever the case may be, the new GT3 RS will adopt a number of styling modifications and Theophilus Chin has imagined how the car could look.
For starters, he's dubbed the model the GT3 RS 4.2 and it therefore includes a new badge at the rear and side stickers to denote the larger engine. Additionally, new tailpipes have been fitted as has a custom rear bumper and diffuser. A notable absentee of the updates are the restyled taillights which the new RS will feature.