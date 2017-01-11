Facelifted Toyota Highlander Earns Top Award From IIHS

Just like the previous version of the Toyota Highlander, the updated model has qualified for a Top Safety Pick+ rating.
Tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the SUV meets the front crash prevention and headlight criteria not only when it's equipped with optional features, but also in standard flavor.
It managed to get 'Good' overall ratings in the five crashworthiness tests, which include the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints & seats, while its headlights were noted as being 'Acceptable'.
Said to be an improvement over the optional front crash prevention system used on the 2016MY, the newer system was rated as 'Superior', helping the Highlander avoid a collision in the 12 mph (19 km/h) test, while in the 25 mph (40 km/h) test, the vehicle got out of a dangerous situation in 4 out of 5 runs, and slowed 21 mph (34 km/h) the fifth time.
By qualifying for IIHS' top award, the Highlander has joined other TSP+ Toyota vehicles, including the Prius, Prius V, Corolla, Camry, RAV4, Lexus RC, NX, RX and ES 350.