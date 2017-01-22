Fancy Or Excessive? Carlex Design's Custom Maserati GranTurismo Cabin

Even though the Maserati GranTurismo is already a glamorous car, both outside and in, there's always something more to be done whenever Carlex Design is involved.
According to the customizing firm, this is the Maserati GranTurismo 'Glamour Version' and their interpretation of "glamour" is a combination of modern design and jewel-like decorative elements.
The company claims that the owner of such a car should be fond of luxury and appreciate even the most subtle details, like the top quality materials, precise stitching and jewelry decorations.
The entire cabin is a mixture of leather, Alcantara and wood, though if you want to explore all the little details, you can simply zoom in on the door panel stitching around the handle and mirror controls - that same level of craftsmanship is also present on the armrest, seats and in the back around the speakers.
The overall dark tone of the interior also matches the exterior of the car, which is gray with black wheels.
So, how would you rate it?