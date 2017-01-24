Faraday Future Hit With $1.8 Million Lawsuit After CES Debut

Less than a month after debuting its first production vehicle at CES 2017, Faraday Future has been hit with a $1.8 million lawsuit from a visual effects company.
The company in question, The Mill Group, was employed by Faraday Future to produce a 3D car presentation of the FF 91 to show to prospective customers in the lead-up to CES.
The lawsuit claims that an agreement was reached between the two companies that Faraday would pay The Mill Group $1,822,750 for the graphic presentation and pay the agreed amount in three separate sums, due on the dates of September 12, 2016, October 3, 2016 and October 10, 2016. However, the complaint alleges that Faraday has only paid $20,000 of the total amount.
“Faraday has repeatedly acknowledged that it accepts the sums owing to The Mill and its intention to pay. However, despite repeated requests for payment and promises by Faraday to pay, funds have not been received. Instead, Faraday has only paid $20,000.00 to the Mill, leaving a total outstanding balance in the amount of $1,802,750.00,” the complaint reads.
Alongside calling for the $1.8 million in unpaid fees, The Mill Group is asking for interest on the principal sum of 10 per cent per annum from October 10, 2016 to the entry of judgement as well as all costs associated with the lawsuit.
