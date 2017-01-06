Faraday Future Says Its Secured Over 64,000 FF 91 Reservations

Two days after Faraday Future unveiled the FF 91 at CES 2017, the startup automaker has revealed that it has received over 64,000 reservations for the model.
At the time of the FF 91’s launch, FF said that reservations could be made with a $5,000 refundable deposit. As Jalopnik points out however, you can actually make a low-priority reservation without turning over a cent. Additionally, multiple reservations can be made by the same person.
Tesla made worldwide headlines when over 400,000 people placed reservations for the Model 3 within a couple weeks of its launch. The big difference there is that $1,000 deposits had to be placed, providing the automaker with hundreds of millions of dollars.
Of course, the FF 91 is an entirely different beast to the Model 3. It is a much more premium model set to cost in excess of $100,000.
Elsewhere, the company says it is powered by a 130 kWh battery pack joined by four electric motors sending power to the ground. This setup results in a total of 1,050 hp and 1,800 Nm of torque, allowing the FF 91 to accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.39 seconds.