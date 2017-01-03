Faraday Future Teases New Age Of In-Car Connectivity

We are now only hours away from finding out how the Faraday Future prototype actually compares to its Tesla rival, especially from a connectivity stand point.
That's what this teaser is all about, as the description of the clip reads: "Don't merely tap into the Internet - be a breathing part of it. Every in-car instrument is interconnected to each other, and the internet-at-large."
What we know so far is that the prototype is presumably quicker than the Tesla Model S P100D, comes with cameras instead of wing mirrors, and has a "NASA-inspired" cabin with reclining rear seats and sporty front seats.
The Faraday Future official reveal event is happening today during the first media day of CES 2017, between 6:00 and 7:30 PM at the World Market Center in Las Vegas.
You can watch the live stream reveal of the company's first production vehicle by heading over to their official website - or by simply clicking this link.