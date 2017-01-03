Faraday Future's FF 91 Has 1,050 HP And Hits 60 MPH In 2.39 Seconds

Photo Gallery

Video

A year after Faraday Future unveiled a crazy concept at CES, the electric startup has presented its first production vehicle in prototype spec at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, dubbed the FF 91.Faraday Future says that the FF 91 is powered by a 130 kWh battery pack and uses four electric motors sending power to the ground. All up, it delivers 1,050 hp and 1,800 Nm of torque and is able to launch from a standstill to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.39 seconds. What's more, it also has an EPA-estimated range of in excess of 380 miles.More details coming...