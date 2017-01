FCA Dealers Have Over Six Months' Supply Of Chrysler 200s On Lots

PHOTO GALLERY

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may have pulled the plug on the Chrysler 200 eight weeks ago but the company still has a huge supply of models available on dealership lots throughout the United States.The car, recently dubbed by Sergio Marchionne as a horrible investment , is still available across the country, so much so that there is over six months’ supply of them in dealerships. The Truth About Cars asserts that it could prove difficult to sell some of these remaining cars due to dwindling demand for the mid-size sedan. As a matter of fact, sales of the Chrysler 200 slid by 44 per cent in the third-quarter of 2016 compared to the second-quarter and in the final quarter of last year, slid a further 35 per cent.Although the 200 has a rather appealing exterior design, it has been fiercely criticized ever since its launch, particularly due to its poor reliability and unrefined nine-speed transmission.What’s more, Marchionne hit out at the 200 at the start of 2016 when production was still in full swing. He said that company designers had copied the car’s rear-seat entry point from the Hyundai Sonata. He then went on to describe said designers as “dummies.”So, if for some strange reason you’re a fan of cars which have been heavily criticized, the Chrysler 200 could be the way to go, particularly due to the discounts they may sell with. If that’s not the case, then it’d be wise to look elsewhere.