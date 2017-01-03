FCA To Present Google Android-Based Infotainment At CES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has teamed up with Google to show off a new infotainment system at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, in Las Vegas.
Previewing the company's vision of the future of in-car infotainment, the system is installed inside a Chrysler 300 sedan, which has dropped its 8.4-inch Uconnect software in favor of the one using the latest Android version - 7.0 Nougat.
"This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers' increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction", said FCA's Head of Electrical Engineering, Chris Barman.
Visitors at the 2017 CES will get to experience the demonstrations of the Uconnect system, powered by Android 7.0, on their own, by checking out the radio and comfort controls. Additionally, the Android integration also enables the possibility of using several applications, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Casts.
FCA will have their latest infotainment system on display in the North Hall, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5 to 8.