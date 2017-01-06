Ferrari-Powered Toyota 86 Makes Track Drifting Debut

Fresh off its premiere at SEMA late last year, Ryan Tuerck’s Ferrari 458-powered Toyota 86 recently hit the tarmac at Willow Springs Raceway for the very first time.
The video below offers us our best look yet at what the car was designed to do; go sideways and has been expertly put together by Donut Media.
The engine of the GT4586 was purchased from a crashed 458 Italia for $42,000 and has resulted in one of the most insane JDM drift cars anywhere complete with a screaming soundtrack and the ability to shred its rear tyres with a quick glance at the throttle.
Making the project even more special is all the custom fabrication that had to be done to take the engine from its mid-engined position and to fit it into the engine bay of a Toyota 86. Thanks to its exceptionally short exhausts which exit out of the front bumper, it even sounds better than a standard 458.