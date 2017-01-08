Ferrari Supercars Gather In New Zealand To Celebrate New Showroom

If it's one thing Ferrari knows, beside making some of the most exotic vehicles on the planet, is entertaining their customers.
Following the worldwide events that made headlines late last year, the Prancing Horse brought together some new and classic supercars to New Zealand, where they headed to the Manukau Road, Epsom, to celebrate the opening of a new Continental Cars showroom.
The dealership, which has been a local Ferrari partner since 1973, inaugurated a 450 square meter boutique.
According to Ferrari, "Guests were greeted by floodlit sports cars and offered Champagne, lavish canapes and cocktails upon arrival. The entertainment of the night was provided by a carefully choreographed, high-tech floor show, with LED light dancers presented robotic-style moves in time to an animated video".
As for the exotic machines that graced the parking lot during the ceremony, these included the limited edition F12tdf, F12 Berlinetta, 488 Spider and the California T 'Handling Speciale'. The most impressive car of the event, however, was a restored 330 GT 2+2, from 1966.