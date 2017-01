FIA Simulates Alonso's 2016 Melbourne Crash With An F1 Halo

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

While still researching the so-called "Halo" cockpit protection technology, FIA recently ran a simulation into Fernando Alonso's scary crash from last year's Australian Grand Prix, but with the halo mounted on.Formula 1 fans surely recall this to be a hot topic last year, with lots of people (including F1 drivers) asking themselves how that particular accident might have went down if Alonso's McLaren-Honda had been fitted with some type of cockpit protection One of the main worries was that the driver wouldn't have had room to get out of the car, especially at the angle at which Alonso's McLaren landed after spinning around multiple times through the air.said FIA deputy race director and safety director Laurent Mekies.The halo could still be introduced in the 2018 season, as reported by, although the FIA hasn't finished its extensive research into the concept, research that includes taking existing incidents and recreating them on test cars fitted with the halo.