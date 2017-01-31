Final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII Leaves Production As One-Off

Rolls-Royce has pulled the plug on the seventh generation Phantom, following 13 years of production.
Commissioned by a renowned Rolls-Royce collector, the final example is a one-off special, based on the long wheelbase version of the car, and featuring a long list of items that mimic a 1930s ocean liner.
Finished in Blue Velvet and completed with a twin coachline with ocean liner motif to the shoulder, this special Rolls also benefits from a solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy, and pinstripe tires.
Its maritime theme is continued inside, where the automaker added two clocks, in tone with the classic ship radio clocks. Both are housed within a grooved bezel with 24 time zones, allowing owners to rotate them in either direction, depending on what part of the globe they are in. Another special touch is a hand-cut wake effect on the lambswool carpets, created by the brand's craftspeople.
Powering it is the 6.75-liter naturally aspirated V12 lump that churns out 459 PS (453 HP) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. Just like the standard Phantom Extended Wheelbase, the final example needs 6.2 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph), and will keep going up to 240 km/h (149 mph).
No pricing details have been released, but fresh off the grid models used to start from roughly $470,000 in the UK, and it wasn’t uncommon for one-off examples to rise into the 7-figure zone.
With the aging Phantom out of the way, Rolls-Royce can now focus on the development of its successor, which is expected to debut sometime next year. It will ride on an entirely new platform, shared with the upcoming Cullinan SUV, and will be lighter and more tech-friendly.