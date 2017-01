Final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII Leaves Production As One-Off

PHOTO GALLERY

Rolls-Royce has pulled the plug on the seventh generation Phantom, following 13 years of production.Commissioned by a renowned Rolls-Royce collector, the final example is a one-off special, based on the long wheelbase version of the car, and featuring a long list of items that mimic a 1930s ocean liner Finished in Blue Velvet and completed with a twin coachline with ocean liner motif to the shoulder, this special Rolls also benefits from a solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy, and pinstripe tires.Its maritime theme is continued inside , where the automaker added two clocks, in tone with the classic ship radio clocks. Both are housed within a grooved bezel with 24 time zones, allowing owners to rotate them in either direction, depending on what part of the globe they are in. Another special touch is a hand-cut wake effect on the lambswool carpets, created by the brand's craftspeople.Powering it is the 6.75-liter naturally aspirated V12 lump that churns out 459 PS (453 HP) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. Just like the standard Phantom Extended Wheelbase, the final example needs 6.2 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph), and will keep going up to 240 km/h (149 mph).No pricing details have been released, but fresh off the grid models used to start from roughly $470,000 in the UK, and it wasn’t uncommon for one-off examples to rise into the 7-figure zone.With the aging Phantom out of the way, Rolls-Royce can now focus on the development of its successor , which is expected to debut sometime next year. It will ride on an entirely new platform, shared with the upcoming Cullinan SUV , and will be lighter and more tech-friendly.