First Rides In The Faraday Future FF91 Portray Its Savage Acceleration

Faraday Future made some bold claims at the reveal of the all-electric FF91 at CES in Las Vegas, and invited a few members of the press to experience their new car from the passenger seat.
Luckily for us, some of the invited people had cameras with them to capture the moment, with Marques Brownlee’s video posted below.
Of course, the headline figure of the upcoming Faraday Future is a 0-60mph in just 2.39 seconds which should make it the fastest-accelerating car in production, well, when it reaches production.
Faraday Future says that the FF91 uses four electric motors which deliver a combined 1,050hp and 1,800 Nm of torque (1,327lb-ft) while the battery pack has a 130kWh capacity which in turn gives it an EPA-estimated driving range of 378 miles.
But there are more tricks up its sleeve as the company also added real-time torque vectoring in the rear axle, as well as a four-wheel steering system to make a car as huge as the FF91 purportedly behave like a proper performance car.
Whether you actually have faith in Faraday Future or not, the figures and stats of the FF91 reveal a very impressive and exciting car to come. And if you’re not impressed yet, just check the following video.