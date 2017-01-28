Foolish Skoda Octavia Driver Narrowly Avoids High-Speed Overtaking Crash

If you drive frequently, there's a good chance you'll see at least one crazy driving maneuver by a fellow motorist every other day, if not everyday. However, it's not often you see dangerous driving quite this stupid.
Filmed on a Scottish road last week, the terrifying scene shows a blue Skoda Octavia vRS overtaking a truck at high speed, coming within inches of crashing head-on into an oncoming Honda Accord.
The driver of the truck claims that alongside passing himself in the terrifying stunt, the Skoda driver also overtook a van and an Audi A3.
In order to avoid any contact, the Accord driver was forced to pull to the left side of the road as the Skoda leisurely pulls back into its own lane. It even passes the Honda while still on the wrong side of the road.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the near-crash and hopefully, the Skoda driver will learn his lesson from the lucky escape.