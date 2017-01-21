For The Price Of A Focus, This 1998 Bentley Arnage Could Make Your Neighbors Jealous

Park a Bentley Arnage in your driveway, and people might think that you've won the lottery or inherited a ton of money.
Little do they know that the brand's flagship sedan nowadays goes for $30,000, give or take, with this example believed to go for £18,000-£23,000 ($22,128-36,880) when it hits the SilverstoneAuctions Race Retro Classic Car Sale on February 25.
Produced in 1998, the Bentley Arnage was bought new by Aidan Barclay, the son of billionaire Sir David Barclay, and chairman of the Ritz Hotel, and specified to his personal taste, with a black exterior complemented by a black leather interior, and fitted with a sunroof and a radiotelephone.
Its first owner held it for more than 11 years, until the end of 2009, when it was sold to a private collector. In its new home, the full-size luxury vehicle was converted to run on LPG, a process that cost approximately £3,000 ($3,688), and has been recently checked and certified. Despite the LPG conversion, its second owner used it lightly, but had it properly maintained.
With its odometer indicating 25,500 miles (41,038 km), as proved by a detailed history file, the car is now in the possession of its third owner, and besides being ready to hit the road, it's also accompanied by an MoT, which is valid until October, 2017.