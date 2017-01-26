Ford City Truck Ends Up On Top Of Corvette, Driver Survives

This incident took place earlier this week in midtown Atlanta, where a Ford truck owned by the city crashed into, and went over top of this fifth-generation Vette.
According to WSB-TV's Linda Stouffer, the driver of the sports car was OK, although he did tell her about how he felt the truck roll into his car, which must have been a scary sight considering how low the Corvette is compared to that truck.
We still don't know why the accident took place to begin with, and judging by how much damage there is, we seriously doubt the owner of the car will let the city off the hook from a financial stand point.
It's possible that the driver of the truck simply didn't see the low-riding sports car until it was too late, or perhaps he was distracted by something. Either way, saying that the man in the Corvette is lucky to be alive somehow doesn't feel like an exaggeration.
On a lighter note, something representing the city of Atlanta steamrolling an American legend might be a sign of things to come once the Atlanta Falcons go up against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on February 5th.
Photos: Linda Stouffer/Twitter