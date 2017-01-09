Ford Confirms New Bronco SUV For 2020, Ranger Truck For 2019

A new Ford Bronco is actually happening, as after many years of rumors, the Blue Oval officially confirmed the development of the SUV together with the return of the Ranger in North America at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday.
“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear. They want a new generation of vehicles that are incredibly capable yet fun to drive,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of The Americas. “Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough. Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city.”
The new iteration of the Bronco SUV will be added to Ford’s global vehicle portfolio in 2020, while the midsize Ranger pickup truck will join the brand’s North American lineup after a long hiatus in 2019. Both will be manufactured at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.
The news on the Bronco and Ranger comes shortly after Ford announced 13 global electrified models planned for launch over the next five years, including the Mustang Hybrid, the F-150 Hybrid and the Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid.