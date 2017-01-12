Ford Expands Takata Airbag Recall By 816,000 Vehicles In North America

Following a previous announcement made by Honda earlier this week, Ford has gone down the same road and is now recalling more vehicles fitted with the defective Takata-made airbag inflators.
The latest action "represents primarily a planned expansion of previously recalled vehicles to new geographic regions", as the Michigan-based automotive giant explains, covering a total of 816,309 cars, including 654,695 in the US and federalized territories, and 161,174 in Canada.
Included in this list are the 2005-2009 and 2012 Ford Mustang, 2005-2006 GT, 2006-2009 and 2012 Fusion, 2007-2009 Ranger and Edge, 2006-2009 and 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ, 2007-2009 MKX, and 2006-2009 Mercury Milan. Owners of these vehicles will soon be contacted by the manufacturer, informing them of the issue, and after an appointment will be made with an official dealer, technicians will replace the passenger frontal airbag inflator, free of charge.
Ford states that it's not aware of any injuries or deaths associated with this condition in the aforementioned cars. However, the dangerous airbag inflators, which are known to explode with excessive force in the event of a crash, have already claimed 16 deaths worldwide, and are responsible for more than 150 injuries.