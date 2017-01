Ford Mustang Fails Miserably In Euro NCAP's Tests Scoring 2 Stars

PHOTO GALLERY

The Ford Mustang failed miserably in Euro NCAP's latest testing session, scoring an overall 2-star safety rating.Tested by the European safety advocate, the muscle car's first problems were noticed in the frontal offset test, when the front airbags "inflated insufficiently to properly restrain the occupants".The disappointing results continued with a high risk of abdominal injuries in the full-width frontal crash test, and head injuries of the 10-year dummy in the side impact. Its fate was sealed by the lack of safety technology on the European market, which is available on the other side of the Atlantic.", said Euro NCAP's Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen.In response, Ford says that the facelifted version of the Mustang , which will go on sale later this year, is fitted with Pre-Collision Assist and Lane Keep Assist, as standard; the updated vehicle is also expected to be tested by Euro NCAP.", Ratingen added.Euro NCAP's results were also adopted by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), and are being used throughout the market.", said the ANCAP CEO, James Goodwin.