Ford Ranger Truck Muscled Up By MR Car Design

Pickup trucks and tuning don't normally go hand-in-hand outside North America, but every once in a while, European customizers offer aftermarket upgrades that can make your workhorse more off-road worthy.
Pictured here is the latest European-market Ford Ranger, which was taken through a healthy training program by MR Car Design, and it came out looking all beefed up, with wider bumpers, 30 mm spacer discs mounted on all four corners, and a lift kit that raises ground height by 50mm.
Another 20mm of ground clearance are provided by the 285/60 tires, which surround new 9x18-inch rims. The truck also benefits from a matte black powder-coated bed, black vinyl or coated chrome parts, and improved engine sound via what the company calls, a sound-booster, without going into specifics.
Rounding up the list of aftermarket parts is a software optimization program, which is said to take output to 240 PS (237 HP) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque. The German tuner doesn’t say what engine is compatible with this upgrade, but we're probably looking at the 3.2-liter TDCi diesel, which is good for PS (197 HP) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque, without any mods.