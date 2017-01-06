Ford's Awesome Real Life Configurator Kit For Future GT Owners

Ford is sending to all future owners of the GT a unique order kit to help them decide how they’ll spec their new supercar.
The kit allows approved applicants to physically piece together every aspect of the new Ford GT to their desired specification – everything from exterior colors, wheels, calipers, interior trim and racing stripes.
The whole kit is presented in a beautiful high-quality box made out of the same type of carbon fiber with the car which opens using the same type of latch used in the Ford GT racecar.
The kit includes eight exterior color samples with removable stripes that can be interchanged, scaled-down replica wheels with different-colored calipers and swatches of interior trim that are from the same leather and Alcantara material as used in the car.
“The Ford GT ordering kit is a critical piece in the purchase process,” said Henry Ford III, global marketing manager, Ford Performance. “This high-quality kit is a hands-on tool for Ford GT customers to enhance their ordering experience. Authentic colours, finishes and materials will provide an intimate, tactile way to discern the multitude of choices to configure their ideal supercar.”
The case of the order kit even has an empty space on it where owners can place a replica VIN number plate to match their personal Ford GT. After each customer order is finalized and given a serial number, Ford will make the replica plate and send it to its owner.