Ford's Posh Mondeo Vignale Put To The Test Against Volvo S90 & Jaguar XF

What a better way to find out if Ford has any claim to the premium segment with its Vignale offerings, than by comparing the poshest Mondeo against the likes of the S90 or the XF.
If you ignore the blue oval badge for a second, the Mondeo Vignale does have a few things going for it. The fact that it's large enough, comfortable and pleasant to drive matters a lot, and the high quality interior will also earn it points with people used to soft touch plastics and leather.
Of course, there's more to a mid-size premium saloon than just those things, as Carwow's Mat Watson would point out. There's always a badge factor to consider when you buy a premium car, and Watson thinks people would always be reminded that behind thoseVignale logos sits a regular Ford Mondeo.
While its interior might be of a higher quality than what you might otherwise expect, you still get some hard plastics in certain places. The infotainment system on the test car was also not as good as those in the Jag or the Volvo.
On the road, the Jaguar XF proved to be the sportiest to drive, while the S90 was extremely comfortable and had the highest quality interior by the way. The Vignale however, while very competent, simply drove like a Mondeo - which is both good and bad, depending on how much money you're spending for it.
As you'd expect, when it came to picking a winner, it was between the Volvo and the Jaguar, so check out the video in order to see who claimed first place in this comparison test.