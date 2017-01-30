Ford's Super Bowl Ad Provides A Glimpse At The Changing Face Of Mobility

For the first time since 2014, Ford has produced a commercial for the Super Bowl and in it, looks beyond cars and into the future of mobility.
It is no secret that the industry is undergoing a monumental shift with established automakers being forced to adopt new technologies and participate in varying forms of mobility (e.g. ride sharing). It’s therefore appropriate that Ford has produced a commercial that address this and spreads the word to TV viewers.
According to Ford’s director for U.S. marketing Chantel Lenard, “Because we have this unique opportunity with the Super Bowl with 90 seconds to tell the story, we think it's a great way to be able to connect it with this idea of helping people move freely in life.”
The 90-second commercial will air prior to kick off and markets Ford as the solution to life’s most pesky moments. It includes images of the of the F-150 and Mondeo, Ford’s infotainment system, its ride-sharing service, autonomous driving functions, EVs, bike sharing and delivery services.