Forget Every Other Aston, This Is The Mid-Engined One We Need

Aston Martin is currently in the midst of one of the most exciting periods in its history. Under the helm of Andy Palmer, the British automaker is revolutionizing itself with new models, new technologies and AMG powertrains.
For the moment, Aston is sticking with what it does best; designing and producing beautiful front-engined performance cars. However, that will soon change when the insane AM-RB 001 hypercar arrives before the end of the decade.
Co-developed with Red Bull, the AM-RB 001 will pave the way for future Astons and even inspire a more affordable mid-engined model. While we have no idea how this mid-engined car could look, the Aston depicted in these images from designer Adrien Fuinel gives us high hopes.
Fuinel dubs his creation the Aston Martin RR and has been inspired by the track-only Vulcan for much of its front fascia, including the slim LED headlights, huge front grille and protruding splitter.
The rest of the car then adopts a low-slung and exceptionally sleek look, typical of a mid-engined supercar. It is also free of any obvious side or rear air intakes resulting in beautifully crisp and flowing lines without any ugly obstructions. At the rear, there is a taillight design reminiscent of the One-77, four exhaust pipes, an aggressive diffuser and a small air brake.
What are your thoughts, is this a hit or a miss?