Forget A New Alpina 5-Series, This 1990 B10 Bi-Turbo Is The Way To Go

If you’re in the market for a brand new Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo, you’ll be coughing up in excess of $100,000. Fortunately, there is a much cheaper alternative if you’re willing to go back a few generations and pick up the B5’s predecessor, the B10 Bi-Turbo.
The Alpina B10 Bi-Turbo pictured is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer and at the time of writing, has a highest bid of just $16,260.
A 1990 model, it is an E34-generation 5-Series and is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter inline-six engine delivering 360 hp. Mated to that engine is a 5-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels and helping the B10 Bi-Turbo accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just over 5 seconds, a figure exceptionally impressive for a 27-year-old car.
Although the exact condition of the car is difficult to assert from these photos, the listing says that the paint work is in excellent condition and that apart from a few chips, appears free of cracks and continues to glisten under the sun.
Among the key features of the car include the Bilstein front shocks, automatic-load levelling shocks at the rear, 13.1-inch front brake discs and a knob on the center console that allows the driver to adjust boost between 5.7 and 11.4 psi.
Making the car all the more noteworthy is that it is number 170 of just 507 ever built and at under $20,000, seems like a real bargain.