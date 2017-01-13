Forza Horizon 3 Snow Drift Challenge Lets You Unleash The Mercedes-AMG GT R

Taking the beastly Mercedes-AMG GT R out for a spin during the cold season has never been easier than with the new Blizzard Mountain expansion pack for Forza Horizon 3.
Released in time for winter, the first downloadable content for Xbox One and Windows 10, signed by Turn 10 Studious & Playground Games, allows gamers to put several cars through their paces on a trip to the peak of the Blizzard Mountain.
Additionally, they can also compete in various races and winter weather challenges, or take part in the new Snow Drift bucket list challenge, which features the Mercedes-AMG GT R, from the Logitech G Car Pack expansion. Affalterbach's potent model needs to be taken through 50 drift skills on ice and snow, in less than 4 minutes, for the goal to be completed.
Celebrating the launch of the expansion pack in the open world racing game video game is a new video that shows the 577-horsepower German supercar dancing through the snow to Tchaikovsky's Waltz of the Flowers, from the Nutcracker Suite.