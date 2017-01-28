Fulfil Your Racing Driver Dreams With A Pink Lamborghini Huracan GT3

Unless you start racing at a very young age and receive financial backing from sponsors, it’s very difficult to get a seat in the world’s leading racing series’.
Fear not however because for the bargain price of $295,000, you can own a used Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and live out your dreams.
The Huracan GT3 in question competed in the Japanese Super GT championship last year and was run by Direction Racing with the support of Lamborghini’s official racing outfit, Squadra Corse. It is bright pink and about as insane as a Lamborghini can get. We want it.
The listing on Racecarsdirect says that its chassis has covered 9,928 km, the engine 6,854 km and the gearbox also 6,854 km and that it will be sold with five extra sets of wheels.
As with all other Huracan GT3 models, it includes an FIA-compliant roll cage, an adjustable rear wing, adjustable front splitter and the same naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine as the road-going Huracan. The dual clutch transmission has been ditched and replaced with a sequential six-speed and a three-disc racing clutch installed.
In the U.S., a brand new Huracan will cost you a touch over $200,000 so the price of this fully-fledged race car isn’t all that excessive. Of course, the main catch is that it can only be driven on a racetrack.