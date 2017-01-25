G30 BMW 5-Series With M Performance Parts Looks "The Part"

Since launching their all-new 2017 5-Series late last year, BMW were quick to point out that customers interested in a little "something extra" should look towards fitting it with M Performance parts and accessories.
This particular 530i xDrive, pictured here courtesy of Bimmerpost, is wearing Arctic White and features Ferric Grey wheels. Actually, there are two identical models side by side, with the other one featuring a set of two-tone rims.
As for the decals, some BMW enthusiasts seem to despise them, but they do add a little more flair to what is otherwise a mostly elegant mid-size premium saloon.
Elements such as the distinctive bumpers, carbon fiber mirror caps, rear diffuser and spoiler are part of the M aerodynamics pack. Together, these parts are supposed to help just about any BMW stand out just a little more, the same way an S-line equipped Audi or an AMG-Line Mercedes would.
Also, the trapezoid-shaped tailpipes are optional extras too, and are available in either chrome or carbon fiber, the former being what we're looking at here.