Gaze Into The Future With This Mercedes-AMG Hypercar Design

The future can be a scary thing to imagine, especially for automotive enthusiasts pondering the imminent arrival of self-driving cars.
Will we be allowed to drive ourselves after autonomous vehicles take over? Will there be any point to high-performance supercars anymore when we're all gliding down the highway in wheeled pods?
We can only hope that supercars will still be around to keep our heart-rates up – especially if they look like this. Flying the banner of Mercedes-AMG, the latest design study from digital artist Alex Imnadze – the Turin-based designer whose work has previously taken theoretical form under the names of Jaguar, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Maserati, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Porsche.
Looking like a UFO on (something resembling what we'd think of as) wheels, the design is a sleek, futuristic take on the Silver Arrows theme. It's low and wide like a supercar should be, with tarmac-scraping ground effects and a Le Mans Prototype-style vertical fin to keep it stabilized at speed.
“I Want To Believe,” reads the tagline, borrowing from the recently rebooted 1990s sci-fi series The X-Files. When we look at digitally rendered designs for the future like this one, we want to believe as well.