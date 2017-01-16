Genesis Dealer Compares G80 & G90 Models, Says They're Worth It Over German Rivals

In this 2017 Genesis G80 & G90 friendly match, you'll get to hear how these two models compare against each other as well as why they might be "worth it" over their "German" rivals - but, there's a catch.
You see, this video comes courtesy of Morrie's 394 Genesis, which is a Genesis dealer located in the Minneapolis - St Paul area, in Minnesota. It's not the must objective review, as you might imagine, but if you're mostly interested in what differences there are between the G80 and the G90, you might find some worth in it.
While they may look similar, the two models are fundamentally different, as the G90 offers not just more size and interior comfort, but better luxury features as well. If you want a more engaging drive, the G80 makes more sense.
Speaking of the G80, the dealer argues that you can save a lot of money by purchasing it instead of any of its German rivals, like say a BMW 5-Series or an Audi A6 - and that you're probably "not going to notice a huge difference." You'll also hear about how the G80's interior is more ergonomic than what you get on a BMW, although we feel that statement isn't something everyone is going to agree with.
In the US, you can purchase the 2017 Genesis G80 for upwards of $41,400, making it roughly $6,000 cheaper than the entry-level 2017 Audi A6. As for the G90, prices start from $68,100, which means you'd end up saving over $13,000 if you'd skip on, say a BMW 7-Series, and go with the Genesis instead. Would you though?