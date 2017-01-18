German Court Compares Dieselgate To Horse-Meat Lasagna, Forces VW To Buy Back Skoda Yeti

The Volkswagen Group is being forced by a German court to reimburse a Skoda Yeti owner for the full price of his car, at €26,500 ($28,250).
Claiming that the vehicle's value has significantly dropped due to the cheating emissions scandal, the 68-year old owner filed a lawsuit against the automaker, at a court located about an hour's drive from Volkswagen's headquarters, in Wolfsburg, Bloomberg writes.
The decision came earlier this week and saw three judges using harsh language, accusing the company of intentionally committing fraud. Moreover, they also compared Dieselgate with the discovery of illegal horse meant in frozen products such as lasagna in 2013, and with the use of antifreeze to sweeten wine, more than three decades ago.
Based on the rejections coming from other German cities, such as Cologne and Ellwangen, Volkswagen's spokesperson, Nicolai Laude, said that he believes the ruling will be overturned on appeal.
In the meantime, the Volkswagen Group reached an agreement with the US authorities last week, admitting of using false statements to import cars and obstructing investigations. Besides pleading guilty, the automotive giant is also forced to pay $4.3 billion, as part of the settlement.