German Tuner's 473 HP VW Golf GTI Clubsport S Is A Hyper Hatch

With 306 hp on tap, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S is the world's fastest front-wheel drive production vehicle around the Nurburgring.
Despite that fact, German tuning company B&B Automobiltechnik thought the hot hatch could do with some extra grunt and have therefore increased its output to a 473 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque, making B&B's Clubsport S a true hyper hatch.
In a straight line, it rockets to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and then hits 200 km/h (124 mph) in 12.8 seconds before topping out at 285 km/h (177 mph). Although the car can't match a Mercedes-AMG A45 in a straight line inevitably due to its lack of traction, it's still mighty fast.
Now you're probably wondering how B&B has managed to extract almost 500 hp from the four-cylinder and unsurprisingly, the modifications are comprehensive. They include the installation of an upgraded turbocharger, larger charge air cooler, a high capacity fuel pump, high flow injectors, an ECU tune and a custom exhaust with a sports catalytic converter.
All up, these upgrades cost €12,950 ($13,559). For those satisfied with less power and/or looking for something less pricey, B&B also offers 355 hp, 380 hp and 424 hp upgrade packages.