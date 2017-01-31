Get 'Em While You Can: Holden Sends Off Last Locally-Made Commodore With 2017MY Updates

Holden is sending off the final locally-made Commodore with a host of revisions for 2017 and a number of special editions.
The standard 2017 Commodore range has been revised with the removal of the SS-V and Calais Sportwagon models and now just consists of the Evoke, Calais, Calais V, SV6, SS, SS-V Redline and Caprice V. All of these versions benefit from a selection of minor trim upgrades (available below) and three new colors dubbed Spitfire Green, Light My Fire and Son of a Gun Grey.
The lineup has also been simplified with the six-speed manual transmission now exclusively reserved for V8 sedan and ute models.
Discussing the updated range, Holden director of communications Sean Poppitt said:
“Commodore has always stood for leading driving dynamics, exceptional customer value and a striking road presence, and the 2017 Commodore is a perfect example of that. Not only have we added some great styling enhancements like black accents and some stunning new colours, we’ve also dialed up the technology offering with head-up display and satellite navigation available on SV6 models.”
Perhaps more exciting than the standard 2017 Commodore models are the range of special editions introduced earlier this month. All three are based around V8-powered Commodores and add a number of track-focused driving technologies to make them more capable than ever.
Kicking off the trio is the ‘Motorsport’ edition. Restricted to just 1,200 units, it is based around the Commodore SS-V and is therefore powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine. It receives Magnetic Ride Control suspension, cross-drilled brake rotors with Brembo calipers, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, an optional lip spoiler, black roof, individual numbered plaque, an embroided instrument panel and heated performance seats.
Next up is the Director, based on the Calais V. It receives the same 6.2-liter V8 and also includes Magnetic Ride Control suspension, 20-inch forged wheels, performance seats and upgraded brakes. One key difference to the Motorsport is that the Director is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission and paddle shifters. Just 360 examples will be built.
Last but not least is the Magnum which starts life as an SS-V Redline ute. It gets new rear suspension, beefed up brakes, a hard tonneau cover, Magnum graphics, 20-inch wheels and will be limited to 240 vehicles.
Full 2017 Holden Commodore upgrades
Calais
• Satellite Navigation
Calais V
• New 19” alloy wheel finish
• Electrochromatic mirror
• Jet black interior
• Calais lettering on rear doors
• New “V” sill plates
• SS-V Redline steering wheel with perforated leather
SV6
• Head-Up Display
• Satellite Navigation
• Black accent 18” alloy wheel
SS
• Head-Up Display
• Satellite Navigation
• 19” alloy wheels
SS-V Redline
• Black grille, fender vents, mirror scalps and DRL surrounds
• Black lip spoiler (Sedan only)
• New “V” sill plates
• Jade black applique on instrument panel/steering wheel
• Black sports bar (Ute only)
Caprice V
• SS-V Redline steering wheel with perforated leather
Exterior colour selection
• Heron White
• Phantom Black*
• Nitrate Silver*
• Red Hot
• Regal Peacock Green*
• Slipstream Blue*
• NEW Spitfire Green*
• NEW Light My Fire*
• NEW Son of a Gun Grey*
* premium paint option - $550
2017 Holden Commodore RRPs
Evoke
Sedan AT $35,490
Sportwagon AT $37,490
Ute AT $33,490
SV6
Sedan AT $40,490
Sportwagon AT $42,490
Ute AT $37,190
SS
Sedan MT $47,490
Sedan AT $49,690
Sportwagon AT $51,690
Ute MT $43,990
Ute AT $46,190
SS-V Redline
Sedan MT $54,990
Sedan AT $57,190
Sportwagon AT $59,190
Ute MT $52,490
Ute AT $54,690
Calais
Sedan V6 AT $42,540
Calais V
Sedan V6 AT $48,750
Sedan V8 AT $56,750
Sportwagon V6 AT $50,750
Sportwagon V8 AT$58,750
Caprice V
LWB Sedan V8 AT $61,490