GMC’s All-New 2018 Terrain Will Have A Very Murano-Like Floating Roof

These teaser photos are our first official look at the next generation of GMC’s Terrain crossover, which were released ahead of a world premiere at the 2017 Detroit auto show on Monday, January 9.
Just as GM did earlier with the Terrain’s larger cousin, the 2018 Chevy Traverse that will be joining it in Detroit next week, GMC’s teaser photo shows a silhouette of the crossover’s profile, in which we see a floating roof. Granted, we’ll have to wait for the full release before reaching any conclusions, but from this angle, you can’t deny the similarities with the latest Nissan Murano’s roofline.
GMC also released a second picture depicting the 2018 Terrain’s exhaust pipe, with the self-explanatory note, “everything will be turbocharged”.
For details, look no further than the Terrain’s corporate twin, the new 2018 Chevy Equinox, with the two crossovers sharing a platform derived from the latest Chevrolet Cruze. As such, the Terrain should shrink slightly in size compared to the current model that has been in the market since 2009, being one of the oldest crossovers still on sale in the States, and more importantly, in weight too.
We also expect GMC to offer the same powertrain lineup as the Equinox, including an entry-level 1.5-liter turbo gasoline producing 170hp and 201 lb-ft (275 Nm), a 2.0-liter turbo gasoline with 252hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) and a 1.6-liter turbo diesel four-pot rated at 136hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). Front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations will be on offer.
The redesign GMC Terrain will go on sale in North America later this year.