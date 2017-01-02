Gold Chrome Lamborghini Aventador Bites The Dust In Poland

The New Year came with an expensive repair bill for a Lamborghini Aventador owner in Poland.
Captured by a bystander while cruising the streets of Poland, the exotic Italian supercar was hit by another vehicle at an intersection, but due to the low-resolution footage, it's almost impossible to tell whose fault it was.
Luckily, nobody was injured, but the Lamborghini Aventador is going to need an extensive makeover. From the images, it looks like it will need a new front bumper, right fender, right headlight a hood, and most likely, several other mechanical components.
Since the damages are isolated on the right front end, the mid-mounted 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine remains safe and sound, capable of pushing out 700 PS (690 HP) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque to all four corners, through a 7-speed automatic transmission. However, its owner won't be playing with the throttle anytime soon.