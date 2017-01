Green Comparison Chart: Nissan Leaf Vs Toyota Prius Prime

If you're torn between the Leaf and the Prius Prime, the first thing you need to ask yourself is if you prefer an all-electric model like the Nissan or a plug-in hybrid like the Toyota. Naturally, there are other things you need to take into consideration, such as interior space, performance, driving range and price difference.This comparison was put together byand, with both offering different perspectives on who should be considered the winner in this green comparison.argues Tom Blackman, director of Parts.OlatheToyota.com.added Blackman, speaking in favor of the Toyota.As you can see from the chart , the two models are very similar in weight, 0-60 times and 1/4 mile times. They also have identical wheelbase sizes, but that's about where the similarities end and the differences begin to show. In fact, Scott Roberts, parts director for FactoryNissanParts, argues that it's the Leaf who's clearly the winner of this comparison.While these are some bold claims, especially in terms of the metaphor used by Roberts, he does think that both Nissan and Toyota are moving in the right direction.